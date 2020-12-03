US Aviation Academy And Dutchess Community College Partner To Begin Flight Operations In January 2021

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (Dec. 3, 2020) – US Aviation Academy (USAA) announces a partnership with Dutchess Community College (DCC) located in Poughkeepsie, New York to provide a professional pilot program beginning in January 2021 with flight operations to be conducted out of the Hudson Valley Regional Airport (KPOU).

The partnership with DCC is another example of USAA’s commitment to the professional flight training industry. “US Aviation Academy is honored to partner with Dutchess Community College in the development of commercial pilots for our airline affiliates and others,” said Mike Sykes, CEO, US Aviation Group. “We anticipate a huge demand with tremendous job opportunities for our professional pilot students.”

Classroom training will be conducted at the DCC campus; however, flight training will be held at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in conjunction with US Aviation aircraft, facilities, training devices and personnel.

The flight program will complement DCC’s new Aircraft Maintenance Technician School (AMTS) which is currently being developed and will launch in an all-new facility located at KPOU. Together, these two programs will establish a premier aviation career training center for the Northeast, enabling students to reach new heights of personal achievement whilst working to alleviate the industry shortage of qualified aircraft technicians and pilots.

About Dutchess Community College

Dutchess Community College, in the beautiful mid-Hudson Valley (halfway between New York City and Albany), offers quality and value for those interested in starting a four-year degree at an acclaimed two-year school, as well as those pursuing a career track.

The college, which has the lowest tuition rates in the state, awards AS, AA and AAS degrees and certificates. A new, suite-style residence hall allows students to combine the benefits of a DCC education with the experience of living away at college.

DCC offers almost 60 programs in an enriching, student-centered environment. Contemporary facilities, outstanding faculty, abundant student activities and a vast artwork collection create a lively, engaging, collaborative community that fosters personal and academic growth.

Students give DCC high marks for helpful and accessible faculty and outstanding support services.

Students who graduate in the top 10% of their Dutchess County high school may attend DCC tuition-free.

About US Aviation Academy

US Aviation Academy has provided world-class professional flight training since 2006 to the domestic market, international market, collegiate programs and the United States Department of Defense. USAA offers FAA Part 141 training including Private, Instrument, Commercial and Certified Flight Instructor ratings. US Aviation Academy has a fleet of over 120 aircraft and simulators, making it one of the largest flight training academies in the United States. The campuses USAA conduct operations out of are Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO), Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport (KCXO), Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) and Hudson Valley Regional Airport (KPOU).

If you would like more information about DCC, please visit

https://www.sunydutchess.edu.

If you would like more information about USAA, please visit https://www.usaviationacademy.com.