First Latitudes Configured For Flight Inspection Delivered

Textron Aviation announced that it has delivered the first two Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft configured for flight inspection missions. Both aircraft will be owned and operated by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). According to Textron, the Latitudes have been fitted with Norwegian Special Mission’s (NSM) UNIFIS 3000 Flight Inspection System equipment and will be used to conduct periodic evaluation of navigational aids. JASDF is expected to take delivery of a third aircraft in early 2021.

“Flight inspection has long been a vital part of providing a safe air transportation system making instrument flight possible and safeguarding passengers and aircrew,” said Textron Aviation Special Mission Sales Vice President Bob Gibbs. “The Latitude’s long range, large cabin and class-leading performance ideally suits it for the flight inspection mission.”

The Latitude has a four-passenger range of 2,700 NM, a maximum cruise speed of 446 knots and a takeoff field length of 3,580 feet. It is equipped with Garmin G5000 avionics and powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW306D1 engines. The model received its FAA type certification in June 2015.