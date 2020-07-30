EHang To Expand AAV Production Facility

Autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology company EHang has announced plans to build a new production facility at its site in Yunfu City in Guangdong, China. The AAV production center will also include an air mobility solutions R&D facility and a training center for “operations and technical talents.” According to the company, it is investing RMB 42 million (U.S. $6 million) in the facility, which will have an initial annual capacity of 600 units.

“The increasing market demands and commercialization of AAVs in China are driving us to expand our production and upgrade our manufacturing capabilities,” said EHang founder and CEO, Huazhi Hu. “The EHang Yunfu facility serves as an expansion of our existing facility and will support the growth of our air mobility business in China.”

In addition, EHang announced on Wednesday that its EHang 216 AAV has been granted a special flight operations certificate (SFOC) by Transport Canada. The 216 has received similar approvals from the FAA, Civil Aviation Authority of Norway and Civil Aviation Administration of China. As previously reported by AVweb, EHang completed its first series of public passenger flights using the 216 in Vienna, Austria, in April 2019.