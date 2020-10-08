uAvionix Receives UAS Remote ID Patent

uAvionix has received a patent for its direct-broadcast remote identification (RID) device for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drones). Calling its new patent “critical to the safe and secure integration of [UAS] into the National Airspace Systems (NAS),” the company says the device will address the “need for direct air-to-air transmission of UAS identification information without requiring intermediary infrastructure such as cellular, satellite, or internet connectivity.”

“This patent is a reflection of uAvionix’s early thought leadership in the area of UAS surveillance and tracking,” said uAvionix President Christian Ramsey. “The rules proposed under the FAA’s remote identification NPRM validate that leadership. We’re proud to be a part of building the foundational elements for the aviation networks of the future.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the FAA issued a Notice of Public Rulemaking (NPRM) in December 2019 for a rule that would require drones to be remotely identifiable. The NPRM’s public comment period closed in March after receiving more than 52,000 remarks, many of which were opposed to the proposal. A final UAS RID rule is expected to be published by the end of the year.