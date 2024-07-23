2024 EAA AirVenture Takes Off

During his opening remarks on Monday July 22, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) CEO Jack Pelton addressed key industry talking points including unleaded fuel, MOSAIC and FAA Reauthorization.

Pelton said the association was stronger than ever with more than 300,000 members and touted the growth of the Young Eagles program, which has flown some 60,000 kids per year. He also applauded the pilots flying for the program noting that there were 1200 new pilots that joined the initiative.

Pelton said AirVenture attendance numbers are comparable to last year, while pre-sale numbers were 4% higher than 2023. However, Pelton said aircraft arrivals are down slightly from last year. According to the EAA, there were 1,700 aircraft arrivals at AirVenture Monday morning, with several parking areas 80% full.

2024 marks the 71st installment of AirVenture.