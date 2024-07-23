DeltaHawk Jet-Fuel-Burning Engines To Power Vulcanair Aircraft

General aviation aircraft manufacturer Vulcanair has joined with DeltaHawk Engines in a collaboration that will see DeltaHawk’s FAA-certified jet-fueled piston engines installed in Vulcanair aircraft. The two companies are now sharing engineering data and technical resources to enable the engines to power Vulcanair’s new V1 aircraft, to be followed by the P.68 and A-Viator airframes.

Michael E. McMann, VP sales & marketing of Vulcanair Aircraft U.S. distributor Ameravia, said, “The DHK engine in the V1 and P-68 platforms will expand the market not only because of lower cost of operation but also because of fuel availability concerns. DeltaHawk’s highly innovative engine technology is already setting new standards for what a modern General Aviation engine should be, and we are excited about what this technology will bring to V1 performance and cost of operation.”

Christopher Ruud, chief executive officer of DeltaHawk, added, “We anticipate the DHK engine in these aircraft will be a huge success in the training and international markets. In addition, this is a great step towards expanding General Aviation market while ensuring and improving environmental sustainability.”