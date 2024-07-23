New Effort Launched To Resurrect Jim Bede’s BD-4

A newly formed parent company, Gratia Aero, plans to consolidate complete aircraft kit sales of the SureWings version of the Bede BD-4C four-seat, high-wing aircraft design, with builder-assist services also part of the purchase options. The BD-4C is a follow-on version of the original BD-4, designed by Jim Bede. It is an improved version with a 1,200-pound useful load.

The SureWings BD-4C-S will be offered as a collaboration with BD Aviation, operated by designer Jim Bede’s son, Jim Bede Jr.

Company plans call for a preselected equipment list, including a ballistic whole-aircraft parachute. The aircraft would be powered by a Viking 195-hp engine, with plans to add another, more powerful engine option. Other accessories included in the equipment list include electric air conditioning, built-in oxygen and front-seat airbags. Projected price with all equipment is $247,000, according to Gratia Aero.

Besides the connection with BD Aviation, another company, Opus Aero, is to be formed under the Gratia Aero banner to acquire manufacturers of parts and components of the SureWings version of the BD-4C.