National Warplane Museum Flyovers To Honor COVID-19 Responders

Joining a growing list of local and national efforts to launch aerial shows of support for coronavirus (COVID-19) first responders and essential workers, New York’s National Warplane Museum (NWM) will be conducting a series of flyovers in western New York on May 16. “Operation Thanks From Above” will overfly locations such as hospitals, Veterans Affairs facilities, city centers and parks in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas. The flights will be led by the organization’s Douglas C-47, “Whiskey 7,” which participated in the second wave of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

“The values associated with this aircraft are bravery, sacrifice, honor and hope so it is only fitting that it will lead the way in reminding our local heroes how appreciated they are,” the NWM said. “On the frontline, we are fortunate to have first responders and essential workers who take risk to ensure that safety, care, and supplies are available to everyone, every day.”

The National Warplane Museum specializes in the preservation of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam era military aircraft and equipment. The museum is temporarily closed to the public and the organization’s annual airshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NWM is tentatively looking at mid-to-late September to hold the event at its Geneseo Airport (D52) location in Geneseo, New York.