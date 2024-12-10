NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

EcoPulse Hybrid Completes Flight Test Program

Tests revealed hidden advantages of ePropeller power units

Credit: EcoPulse

In just over a year since its first flight on November 29, 2023, the EcoPulse hybrid-electric test aircraft has now concluded its flight test campaign. A joint project between Daher, Safran, and Airbus, the EcoPulse has delivered “crucial insights to meet the decarbonization goals for air transport by 2050.” The maiden flight launched from Tarbes–Lourdes–Pyrénées Airport in France.

The test program has consisted of 100 flight hours averaging two hours each with the distributed hybrid propulsion system. Network voltage is pegged at approximately 800 volts DC and power output is 350 kilowatts, according to EcoPulse. Among other data, the test flights also demonstrated that synchro-phasing the ePropellers reduces interior noise. Another benefit of synchro-phasing stems from the flight control computer that helps maneuver the aircraft by asymmetric distribution of power among the motors, substituting for conventional aerodynamic control surfaces that exact a drag penalty.

Pascal Laguerre, Chief Technology Officer of Daher, said, “EcoPulse has enabled Daher to take a crucial step forward in developing a low-carbon aircraft. This project not only helped us design an operational system for a demonstration prototype but also tackle critical technological hurdles. Thanks to this rich and unprecedented collaboration, we have made significant progress toward hybridization.”

