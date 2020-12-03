Tamarack Opens New Installation Center

Tamarack Aerospace Group has added a new installation center for its active winglets, the company announced at NBAA’s Virtual Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-VBACE) on Wednesday. The Tamarack East Coast Transformation Center is located at South Carolina’s Aiken Regional Airport (KAIK) and will be associated with Carolina Turbine Support. Tamarack says it expects to be capable of installing three active winglet kits a month at the facility.

“Tamarack continues to grow, with concrete plans for long-term expansion involving many different kinds of airframes, from business jets, to commercial single aisle aircraft, to military planes,” said Tamarack founder and CEO Nick Guida. “The new East Coast Transformation Center’s location and capabilities fit perfectly with our expansion plans.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Tamarack also opened an installation center at London-Oxford Airport (OXF) last July along with tripling its existing office space and acquiring a new hangar at its facility in Sandpoint, Idaho, in September. The company’s active winglets are currently available for Cessna 525, 525A and 525B business jets. According to Tamarack, it has modified more than one hundred Cessna CitationJets over the last five years.