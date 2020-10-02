STOL Competition To Headline Sun ‘N Fun Holiday Flying Festival

Sun ‘n Fun organizers have announced that National STOL’s Central Florida Classic Competition will headline its first annual Holiday Flying Festival and Car Show. The first round of the short takeoff and landing (STOL) competition will include up to 125 competitors with the top 30 competing in the finals. The event will be livestreamed online and broadcast by Live Airshow TV.

“We are very excited to partner with National STOL to bring their Central Florida Classic competition to Lakeland,” said Greg Gibson, chief marketing officer and air operations director for Sun ‘n Fun. “The fun and energy this sort of flying brings is unique, and we can’t wait for the audience at this brand-new event on our campus to see it. It’s a great headliner for our weekend.”

The Holiday Flying Festival is scheduled to take place at Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) on Dec. 4-5, 2020. In addition to the STOL competition, activities will include an aircraft display, air and car shows, food vendors, live music, a 5K run and an AOPA-sponsored general aviation Town Hall. Event proceeds will benefit educational and scholarship programs at the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE).