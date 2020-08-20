WAI To Launch App For Girls In Aviation Day

Women in Aviation International (WAI) has announced the launch of a new app, which will correspond with the organization’s sixth annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD). The free Aviation for Girls App will offer content such as career videos, virtual museum tours, scholarship information, hands-on activities, book readings and digital issues of Aviation for Girls magazine. According to WAI, the app is aimed at girls ages 8-17 and will be available year-round with ongoing content additions.

“WAI is thrilled to connect with girls all year, without geographic constraints, and on their schedule, through our virtual experience delivered in the Aviation for Girls App,” said WAI CEO Allison McKay. “WAI will continue our expanding program of encouraging and inspiring girls—no matter where they live or learn—all-year-round with a continuously growing library of content that is key to the GIAD experience.”

Like many other aviation events, Girls in Aviation Day 2020 was moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It will take place on Sept. 26 with Aviation for Girls App content going live the same day. The app itself can be downloaded in advance via the App Store, Google Play or web browser.