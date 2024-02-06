Piper Introduces M700 Turboprop

Piper has introduced its top tier entry in the high performance single world with the unveiling of the M700 Fury on Feb. 6. The Florida planemaker says the Fury cruises at 300 knots at up to 30,000 feet and features a HALO Safety System that includes Garmin Autoland. Base price is $4.1 million but there are plenty of options to push that up substantially. The M700 replaces the M600 and offers some performance improvements without going over the 6,000-pound threshold for operation by those who fly under BasicMed.

The 700 stands for the horsepower rating of the PT6A-52 that powers the refreshed airframe which comes in six interior finishes. It takes off 24 percent shorter and climbs at 2048 fpm, 32 percent faster than an M600 and its 600 horsepower engine but it also lands about 26 percent shorter. “The M700 Fury is a beautifully efficient, cross-country thoroughbred that gives our customers a performance-based flight experience with economics never seen before,” said Piper Aircraft’s president and CEO, John Calcagno. Owner-flown and corporate markets are both in Piper’s sights for the M700. U.S. certification is planned for later this year.