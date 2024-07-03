Restoration Couple Killed In Vintage Waco Crash

The well-known husband-and-wife aircraft restoration team of Dave and Jeanne Allen died in the crash of their pristine 1934 Waco YKC in a Kansas field last week. No witnesses to the crash have come forward so the FAA is saying the plane crashed under “unknown circumstances.” The Allens lived in Elbert, Colorado and it’s not clear why they were in Kansas. The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. about 10 miles north of Hoxie in Sheridan County. A post-crash fire consumed the plane.

The crash airplane was well known to antique aircraft buffs. It won the 2013 AirVenture Antique Grand Champion, the 2013 Antique Airplane Association Grand Champion and 2014 Sun ‘n Fun Antique Airplane Grand Champion awards.