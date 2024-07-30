Ukraine To Use First F-16s Cautiously

Ukraine is trying to manage expectations as the first F-16s enter service with its air force over the next couple of weeks. For one thing, only six Ukrainian Air Force pilots have been fully trained to fly the Vipers and Ukraine is expected to take a conservative approach to their deployment. According to the Washington Post, the first few F-16s will likely be used in defensive roles rather than mixing it up with Russian MiGs and Sukhois. In fact, it’s still not known what operating restrictions have been imposed by the NATO countries donating the aircraft.

At first, the F-16s will operate well out of harm’s way, shooting down drones and doing other defensive tasks. Ukraine says the training process for its pilots is an issue because it takes more than six months to get them the language and technical skills they need to operate a Western aircraft using much different systems and control doctrines than the old Soviet airframes they normally fly. And since only the best Urainian pilots are selected for F-16 training, their commanders are loathe to lose them because of the gaps they leave in the ranks of experienced pilots.

Despite all the problems, Ukraine is still welcoming the addition of F-16s, particularly their longer range radars and flexibility and the fear factor they will instill in opposing Russian pilots. Becca Wasser, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security told the Post it makes sense for the Ukrainians to integrate the F-16s slowly. “If you have this exquisite capability, are you going to use it immediately, knowing that there’s a greater risk of it being expended or are you going to withhold it and use it so it has broader strategic value,” she said.