FAA Issues Seat Switch Guard AD For 787s

The FAA has issued an AD ordering operators of all models of the Boeing 787 to inspect the flight deck seat switches in response to the sudden forward pitch of…

The FAA has issued an AD ordering operators of all models of the Boeing 787 to inspect the flight deck seat switches in response to the sudden forward pitch of a Dreamliner off Australia last March that hurt 50 people. The sudden dive occurred when the captain's seat experienced an "uncommanded horizontal movement" causing the yoke to be pushed forward. Unbelted passengers and crew were thrown about the cabin and some were injured seriously. The FAA said that since the March incident there have been at least five other reported instances of trouble with the switch.

The plane was flying to Auckland from Sydney to pick up more passengers before heading across the Pacific to Santiago. An investigation determined the seat control switch was bumped by a flight attendant bringing refreshments to the flight crew. The guard over the switch was loose and jammed the switch in the forward position and resulted in the yoke being pushed full forward. The AD orders an inspection of all the switches on left and right seats but it's likely those inspections have already been done. Boeing sent out a service bulletin advising all operators to check the guards a few days after the mishap

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
