Helicopter Crew Intercepts Rogue Powerboat

A charity swim off the Florida Keys took a dangerous turn last week as personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, the local sheriff’s department, and a helicopter operated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) spotted a fast-moving boat aimed directly at the swimmers. The helicopter crew is credited with swift, heroic flying in heading off the boat seconds before it reached the swimmers.

The annual Alligator Reef Lighthouse swim supports the local 150-year-old lighthouse, dedicated to the U.S. Navy schooner USS Alligator, which ran aground and sank in 1822 off the coast nearby. Close to 500 swimmers and kayakers participated in the 8-mile, open-ocean benefit swim this year on September 7.

As the participants made their way, authorities noticed the vessel approaching the line of swimmers at high speed and attempted to head it off. But the boat, piloted by 55-year-old Thomas Reichert of Naples, Florida, did not respond to PA calls, sirens, and other warnings. Race organizer Rob Dixon said, “They tried and tried to get the guy to stop. It was pretty scary stuff.”

FWC Lieutenant Chris Simons, the helicopter pilot, said in a statement, “I pulled my helicopter alongside the boat and there was still no response. At that point, the captain was maybe 15 to 20 yards away from the swimmers and I knew I had to do something. I pulled my helicopter right in front of the boat to block him from hitting any swimmers or kayakers. The boat finally stopped, and the other law enforcement vessels were able to make contact with the captain.”