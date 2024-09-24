CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Air Canada Union Boss Says She’ll Quit If Contract Vote Fails

Deal would give pilots a 42 percent raise

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

First Officer Charlene Hudy, ACPA MEC Chair (CNW Group/Air Canada Pilots Association)

Amid rumblings of discontent among the members the leader of Air Canada's pilots' union says she'll quit if they reject the tentative contract offer for which she led the negotiations. Charlene Hudy, a Boeing 737 first officer, told fellow pilots in a virtual town hall hosted by the Air Canada unit of the Air Line Pilots Association she would have "no choice" but to resign if they turn the deal down. “If the membership votes no to this (tentative agreement), it would clearly indicate to the public, media, government and company that I no longer speak on your behalf,” she said during a Q and A session whose transcript was obtained by Canadian Press

Hudy and her negotiating team agreed to a four-year deal with a cumulative 42 percent wage increase and some pension and working conditions improvements. The deal was reached within hours of the airline cancelling flights in anticipation of a strike. Within hours of the deal announcement, messages began appearing on Air Canada pilot forums criticizing the deal. In the last week new hires, which make up about a third of the membership, have been voicing discontent with the deal which leaves those with less than four years of seniority with significantly lower pay than those further up the totem pole.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Russians Testing Frontier Air Defenses
Aviation NewsRussians Testing Frontier Air DefensesRuss Niles
Gimballed Flying Car Heading For Production
Aviation NewsGimballed Flying Car Heading For ProductionRuss Niles
Report Says Swift Fuels 100R Granted First STC
Aviation NewsReport Says Swift Fuels 100R Granted First STCRuss Niles
Textron Machinists Vote To Strike
Aviation NewsTextron Machinists Vote To StrikeRuss Niles
One Killed In Warbird Collision
Aviation NewsOne Killed In Warbird CollisionRuss Niles
Meal-Borne Mouse Forces Diversion
Aviation NewsMeal-Borne Mouse Forces DiversionRuss Niles

Newsletter

Aviation news and product reviews for pilots from a fully independent online aviation news service.

Subscribe to our newsletter