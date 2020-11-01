The Klein Air Car, whose name is a pretty accurate description, took its first meaningful test flight last week and now theoretically heads into the uncharted territory of marketability. The vehicle, which has a pusher prop, folding wings and extendable twin tailbooms, seems to look and behave like both of the modes of transportation its name evokes. It completed two full patterns of an airport in Slovakia, reaching 1500 feet AGL. The latest test flights came after weeks of short hops down the runway. In flight, the Air Car appeared stable and didn’t seem to require any extreme inputs to keep it in the air. “The key flight parameters confirmed all theoretical concepts and calculations that the development of the AirCar was based on,” the company said in a news release. In those theories and math are goals that appear as lofty as the technical achievement of creating an Air Car worthy of the name.
The company is also aiming to make it accessible and easy to fly with a cruise speed in the 150-knot range and a range of 600 miles burning about five gallons an hour. Although it needs a runway, the takeoff run of the production model is estimated at about 1,000 feet. Payload is less than 500 pounds, however. The test model is powered by a BMW 1.6 liter engine but the production Air Cars will have 300-horsepower ADEPT Airmotive V-6 engines. The first models will have two seats but a four-place is planned. Klein is pitching the convenience and practicality of the design. “With AirCar you will arrive at your destination without the hassle of getting a ride to airport and passing through commercial security, you can drive your AirCar to the golf course, the office, the mall or your hotel and park it in a normal parking space,” said spokesman Anton Zajac.
Eventually, someone, somewhere is going to nail this concept. Although, the idea of aircraft zooming around as thick as today’s ground cars seems like a nightmare to me. I personally like the idea of looking at a sky not cluttered with what will resemble flocks of mechanical gnats.
Until you’re faced with the insurance premiums on a half-million-dollar car that your local auto-body shop legally can’t repair. That bill would buy a nice, used Skyhawk – each year.
This will never become a reality for the unwashed masses, who have neither the aeronautical skills to operate anything like this, nor the resources and motivation to acquire them. If it ever does come to pass, it would, as you point out, be aeronautical pandemonium, with the aforesaid masses zooming around more focused on checking their facebook pages on their digital devices than flying the aircar. As it is now, we see how that works for them in their present automobiles – it doesn’t end well for many.
Well I’ll give them this: At least it’s a good looking machine. It LOOKS like a nice car, and the LOOKS like a reasonable airplane. Other products I’ve seen in this space always feel like they were born from insects.
Machines that are designed to do 2 things, May do both, but usually do not excel at either.
The Samson Sky Switchblade is soon to fly as well. In order to avoid the weight of all the DOT requirements they opted to register the vehicle as a motorcycle. They have would have been flying already but the powerplant has not lived up to specifications and they have had to go with their alternative.
I lived within a 1/4 mile of the only certified airplane / car. It was located in a barn on Robert Fulton’s property in Newtown, CT. Being a pilot, I got to know Mr. Fulton pretty well and he showed me his Aerocar as well as many other inventions he had developed over the years including the sky hook.
Another interesting tidbit is that the approach to his runway was directly over my house. He was lucky a fellow pilot lived there because I never complained about a low approach over the house and kept the rest of the neighborhood pacified.
The problem that every flying car startup faces and, heretofore, has failed to overcome, is that flying cars tend to be the worst of both worlds. Customers are asked to pay big bucks for what is ultimately a mediocre airplane and a weird car. And all that so you don’t have to take an Uber to rent a car. It’s tempting until you really put pencil to paper and do the cost-benefit analysis. No doubt there is a niche market for this but to date it hasn’t been big enough to allow these startups to become sustainably profitable. I’ve been watching flying car concepts come and go over 25 years of flying and I just keep wondering what investors are thinking.
Well, as an aside, I’ll never “take an uber” to get anywhere, but that’s just me. On the other questions, I agree these contraptions and similar ones to follow will never be “practical” – they’ll be overpriced novelties wealthy people will buy because they can. I think the “inventors” who come up with these things just do it for the challenge. Conquering the challenge is their reward.
As mechanically complex as it must be, it would be outrageously expensive to produce.
As expensive as it must be, it would be low volume production.
Such low volume production would induce an even higher sell price.
With such a high sell price it would be essentially un-insurable.
Being un-insurable . . . well, like all the other flying cars, it ain’t gonna fly.
Cantankerous old geezer goes off, hand props his ole yeller Cub, and goes fly’n.
Notice that there’s been no mention of any FAA certification yet. As a former aircraft owner and pilot, I’m painfully aware of the contribution FAA certification makes to exponentially elevate prices of ANYTHING even remotely connected to aviation.
Driving an aircraft around town, is very unlikely by any sane pilot, however, being able to fold up the wings and load your aircraft up into an enclosed trailer? Well, that’s a completely different matter. I would be very interested in an aircraft that is economical to purchase, and operate with the added benefit of not having to store it at an airport.
Aviation is expensive, but, we can chose where to put our dollars. I can and will build a heated and cooled barn to store my aircraft in, over renting a bare bones T-hanger. I think, under proper development of this aircraft, there will be buyers.