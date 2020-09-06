Air Force Eying Supersonic Air Force One

The Air Force is toying with the idea of giving the president a supersonic ride to his or her international appointments. According to military.com the Air Force’s Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate has awarded a $1 million small business innovation research contract to aerospace start-up Exosonic to nail down the basics of a low-boom supersonic aircraft that could serve as Air Force One. The aircraft would be a derivative of Exosonic’s 70-seat Mach 1.8 airliner that the company is hoping to roll out in 2025.
The contract “will support Exosonic’s efforts to develop and modify the company’s commercial supersonic airliner to serve as an executive transport vehicle,” a company news release said. “These modifications will include reconfiguring the aircraft cabin to include the required accommodations, communications equipment, and security measures that allow U.S. leaders and their guests to work and rest onboard the aircraft.” It’s also the second such contract awarded.
In August, the Air Force awarded a $1.5 million contract to Hermeus, which is proposing a Mach 5 commercial aircraft. As with the Exosonic contract, Hermeus will use the money to adapt its design for executive transport. Meanwhile, the next two VC-25 aircraft, the replacement for the Boeing 747-400s normally referred to as Air Force One, are currently in pieces and in the process of being rebuilt to meet presidential transport requirements. That includes the installation of air stairs, medical facilities, security, system and other modifications.
I guess I am trying to figure out where and why would the presence of the President of the United States need to be anywhere? Most of the time, the need to be anywhere fast has to do with a security problem, a national or international disaster, or war. And these would be the last places a President needs to be.
Instead, Air Force One, what ever type of airplane it is…needs to be big enough to accommodate all of the attributes of a flying White House, with loiter capability a big, big plus. The last thing we need is fast transport of our President, whose arrival is announced with a big boom, at global locations with varying degrees of airport accommodations such as runway length., local topography adding to the logistical nightmare consisting of transport aircraft loads of support equipment needed to make a face to face meeting even possible. Loiter time in a supersonic aircraft is like having the Concorde in a holding pattern.
Boom! “Well Martha, sounds like President____________( fill in the blanks) is in town”. If there is any technology needed today is a secure Skype line to keep the President IN the White House not traveling OUTSIDE supersonic to Martha’s Vineyard, Margo, Camp David or any here else for that matter. He or she can do their talking via a monitor rather than an expensive flight in a hotrod airplane.
Not seeing it. Not enough room to haul along the press. They should have bought a Gulfstream G650 or a Global 7000 this last time but there isn’t any way it would be approved by any president I have ever heard of.