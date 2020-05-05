Aircraft Spruce Becomes Exclusive Hartzell Distributor

Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET), the subsidiary responsible for engine accessories such as alternators, starters, and turbochargers, has made Aircraft Spruce & Specialty the “exclusive customer-direct distributor” for its parts in North America.

“It’s been our plan since Hartzell Engine Technologies acquired Quality Aircraft Accessories earlier this year to bolster our online presence through a strategic relationship with none other than GA’s leading catalog and online source for everything for airplanes and owners – Aircraft Spruce,” says HET president Keith Bagley. “We have always taken great pride in manufacturing top-of-the-line products and accessories. And now we’re taking another step forward in further differentiating ourselves by improving our product direct distribution channel.”

“We are extremely pleased to be serving as HET’s exclusive independent distributor. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products in general aviation,” said Aircraft Spruce and Specialty president, Jim Irwin. “Representing Hartzell Engine Technologies products lets us do that.”

The portfolio includes HET-branded starters and alternators, Sky-Tec starters, Plane-Power alternators, JanitrolAero cabin heaters, Fuelcraft fuel pumps, and Aeroforce turbochargers.