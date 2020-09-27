Airline Support Ends: Future Looks Bleak

The government aid that has kept airlines and, by extension, the companies that supply and service them on life support for the last few months expires this week and the repercussions could be immense. An analysis by Bloomberg shows turning off the $25 billion cash tap provided airlines early in the pandemic downturn will have far-reaching effects. Hope for a replacement program has evaporated as Washington becomes consumed with the debate over filling an open seat on the Supreme Court and that means the first rounds of layoffs and furloughs will likely start this week.
Although there were signs of a resurgence in airline travel in the summer, it never really took hold and the number of passengers flying has stayed stubbornly at less than a million a day. That’s a small fraction of the kind of traffic the industry needs to be sustainable and as the possibility of more lockdowns and restrictions loom into the fall, traffic numbers are unlikely to go up. As the airlines run out of cash and options to keep operating, the impact will spread through the rest of the industry as demand for maintenance, materials and eventually aircraft dries up, according to Bloomberg.
How long should (can) the government continue to pay people to be available for jobs that no longer exist? Three more months? Six more months? Another year?
What if the airline industry never returns to pre-pandemic conditions?
People are not traveling via airlines because of all the silly restrictions airline companies are putting in place. It doesn’t help that various states are still illegally restricting travel between states. Who wants to ride on an airplane with a mask on only to be stopped at arrival by airport or government officials wanting to know every detail of your trip including destination and purpose. My company’s business is really picking up. These two months, September and October, the amount of charter flying I have and am scheduled for has almost doubled. The only exception are trips to Teterboro and other NYC airports, not that I am shedding any tears about that. The biggest destination seems to be Florida for now. Even the drop zone I used to fly for has called. Once again I feel for the employees who may lose their jobs over this, having been through several furloughs myself. But I have no sympathy for the airline companies and their upper management. Let them figure out how to do business now.