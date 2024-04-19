The FAA is investigating a runway incursion at Washington-Reagan Airport on Thursday in which two airliners were stopped by controllers about 300 feet apart. According to ATC recordings, the Southwest 737 and JetBlue A320 were both following ATC instructions when they came close to meeting at the intersection of a taxiway and runway. The FAA confirmed the Southwest flight had been cleared to cross the runway while the JetBlue flight was “starting its takeoff roll on the same runway.” The Southwest plane was already 65 feet past the hold line on the taxiway
After both aircraft came to a stop under the shouted instructions from the tower, they were given further taxi instructions and both took off normally a few minutes later. Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both from Virginia, quickly made political hay of the mishap. Legislators are split on whether to allow more slots at DCA, some alleging that it’s to allow more direct flights for Congress members to get home. “DCA’s overburdened runway is already the busiest in the country and we fear that adding more flights could put passenger safety at serious jeopardy,” the senators said in a joint statement.
Scary stuff when Ground and Tower are not coordinated.
Glad they figured it out before someone got hurt!
Political hay in Washington. Russ, are you so bored with your Canadian utopia that you find the need to comment on affairs south of your border or do you simply have an ax to grind down here? Or both? Have you ever considered working for a widely read Canadian aviation publication (or is there such a thing) and sticking to Canadian affairs? Pass me the BS inhibitor please.
Holy flippin smokes!
i listen to the tapes. Sounds like dei hires all around , just like the austin incident.
Its only a matter of time and folks we are gonna have a big one. All the swiss cheese holes gonna line up. Tcas if pilots follow in the air will prevent a collision.
But on the ground, intersecting runways and taxiways. Lets add in bad weather,
reduced vis, maybe the asde- the ground surface detection radar ots- out of service.
We are very lucky this was daytime and good weather.
and yes 38 years atc, so please i know a thing or two.