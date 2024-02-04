Amphibs Get Their Own Industry Event

An inaugural conference focused on the revival of amphibious aircraft operations and their role in the aviation sector will debut March 20 in the canal city of Venice, Italy.

Quaynote Communications and Arena Group Associates will host the one-day symposium, “The Future Opportunities for Seaplanes and Amphibious Aviation (FOSAA),” bringing together industry experts, speakers, and panelists that will delve into key challenges, developments, and possibilities shaping the market.” Topics of discussion include infrastructure needs, sector economics, sustainability and customer experience.

“Seaplanes and flying boats make an understated mark on the global aerospace landscape, yet way before the eVTOL sector began discussing the last mile, these airframes have been flying the last leg in many a voyage whether for tourism, charter, cargo, medevac or many other civil applications,” said Quaynote Director Lorna Titley. “We want the conference to provide an environment where existing and future stakeholders can share knowledge, challenges and successes and build frameworks that optimize the potential for the industry’s future.”

One of the lead sponsors of the event, VP of Marketing for Satcom Direct, Stacey Giglio, said “Keeping customers connected is what we’re all about. This event addresses the connectivity issues that face those living around water by exploring how amphibious aviation can add another vital link to the global air transport network.”