Apollo 8 Astronaut William Anders Dies In Washington Plane Crash

Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, former Apollo 8 astronaut, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting crashed near the San Juan Islands in Washington.
His son, Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Greg Anders, confirmed the death to The Associated Press writing, “The family is devastated. He was a great pilot and we will miss him terribly.”
The FAA and NTSB stated that Anders was the sole occupant of the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor aircraft when it crashed into the water near Roche Harbor, Washington, around 11:40 a.m. local time. The crash is currently under investigation.
90-year-old Anders was best known for the 1968 Apollo 8 mission and taking the iconic “Earthrise” photo capturing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space. He called the photo his most significant contribution to the space program.
Anders was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1964 and served as the backup pilot for the Gemini 11 mission in 1966 and the Apollo 11 flight in 1969. According to the agency, Anders accumulated more than 6,000 hours of flight time.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson paid tribute to Anders on X, writing that Anders “traveled to the threshold of the Moon” in the Apollo 8 mission “and helped all of us see something else: ourselves. He embodied the lessons and the purpose of exploration. We will miss him.”
Despite his age, Gen. Anders continued to fly, a testament to his enduring passion for aviation.
Rest in peace, Maj. Gen. William Anders.
Such skill, dedication, and guts.
He, and all of Apollo 8 was an inspiration to the world.
R.I.P.
He went out with his boots on. Respect.
Go with God William Anders, you were part of the Right Stuff.
The article had me thinking if I ever met a 90 year old pilot. If he was not a national hero, would he still be permitted to fly at 90 years old?
Condolences to lt col greg anders and family. Will see what the accident report says.
Medical? Mechanical?
Rip.
michael.
Pilot error or pilot intent?
Part of a generation that will unfortunately never be seen again.
I respect all he accomplished, except maybe piloting a high performance airplane at 90. You got to know when to “hold them” and know when to “fold them”.
Another article I saw said he was flying a T-34. A witness said it appeared he had done a loop too low, over the water, and didn’t have enough recovery altitude. It hit the water, skimmed across and exploded.
News report with cellphone video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP6ioGvg4as
Thanks for the video link.
Looked like he just wasn’t pulling hard enough. Unfortunately an illegal operation unless he had a low altitude waiver and approved low altitude area.
2000 pilots over 80 in US
Several over the years over 100 in US
No regulations for private flying in US, that’s as it should be and that’s the way it should stay.
If you want communism buy a one way ticket to Venezuela.
Seeing his flight time listed immediately after his NASA accomplishments made me think of an amusing question: Do astronauts log flight time for the duration of their missions? That would be a heckuva way to build time…
But perhaps they don’t because there’s no category and class of Rocket, Orbital…