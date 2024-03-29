Archer Reports Success With Battery-Pack Drop Testing

Archer Aviation, developer of the Midnight electric vertical takeoff and land (eVTOL) aircraft, reported today it has successfully completed battery-pack drop tests. Archer considers the milestone a major step toward similar “for credit” testing with the FAA.
At the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) the batteries were dropped from 50 feet to simulate “extreme impact scenarios.” Packs were dropped at 100%, 30% and 0% charge state. Archer reports that the batteries not only passed the tests but were still functional after the drops. Archer said its decision to opt for cylindrical battery cells within the proprietary battery pack configuration was a large factor in the success of the tests.
Archer’s stated goal is to replace 60- to 90-minute automobile commutes with 10- to 20-minute electric air taxi flights that are quiet, safe, sustainable and “cost-competitive with ground transportation.”
I am so excited.
Sustainable? You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
sustainable = conserving an ecological balance by avoiding depletion of natural resources,
In Archer’s case it’s sort of sustainable, in the sense that it’s avoiding the direct consumption of fossil fuels (even if it is using other natural resources).
These vehicles change one kind of consumption for another and move the consumption to somewhere else.
Only time will tell if this is “sustainable”.
Sustainability = Pretending to exist without any trace of your existence. Good luck…
Sustainability = Selling your product to liberals.
Putting the sustainability issues aside, I still don’t understand where they are going to find the pilots to fly all of these types of aircraft or, are they not going to have pilots on board?
Sustainability and piloting issues aside, what city is honestly going to start opening vertiports with the goal of dozens (hundreds?) of these whizzing a few hundred feet overhead their citizens at all hours of the day and night?