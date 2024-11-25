NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Argentina Scraps Pilot Age Limits

Previous limits were 60 for single-pilot and 65 for two-pilot operations.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia/Wolfmann/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Argentina's aviation regulator has dropped all age restrictions for commercial pilots, saying qualifications will depend on medical assessment and technical knowledge. The National Civil Aviation Administration of Argentina (ANAC) passed a resolution Monday that eliminated the previous age limits of 60 for single-pilot and 65 for two-pilot operations on for-hire flights. “With advances in medicine in general, and the need to have pilots to meet the growing demand of the aeronautical market, it is necessary to reevaluate the age limit at which pilot’s license holders can exercise their functions,” the resolution said according to a translation in Aerotime.

ANAC said the decision was made in response to requests from smaller carriers to increase the age limit for single-pilot operations, but they apparently decided to just scrap them altogether. The resolution appears to intend the move to apply to pilots on international flights but it's not clear how that will square with the rules in other countries.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Pilots N Paws Volunteer Dies In Rescue Flight Crash
Aviation NewsPilots N Paws Volunteer Dies In Rescue Flight CrashRuss Niles
Rock Formation Fooled Earhart Searchers
Aviation NewsRock Formation Fooled Earhart SearchersRuss Niles
Freighter Crashes On Final For Vilnius
Aviation NewsFreighter Crashes On Final For VilniusRuss Niles
Pilot, Photographer Killed In CAP Crash
Aviation NewsPilot, Photographer Killed In CAP CrashRuss Niles
RCAF Pauses CF-18 Demo Team
Aviation NewsRCAF Pauses CF-18 Demo TeamRuss Niles
Weather, Controller Shortages Loom For Record Holiday Weekend
Aviation NewsWeather, Controller Shortages Loom For Record Holiday WeekendRuss Niles