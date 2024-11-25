Argentina Scraps Pilot Age Limits

Argentina's aviation regulator has dropped all age restrictions for commercial pilots, saying qualifications will depend on medical assessment and technical knowledge. The National Civil Aviation Administration of Argentina (ANAC) passed a resolution Monday that eliminated the previous age limits of 60 for single-pilot and 65 for two-pilot operations on for-hire flights. “With advances in medicine in general, and the need to have pilots to meet the growing demand of the aeronautical market, it is necessary to reevaluate the age limit at which pilot’s license holders can exercise their functions,” the resolution said according to a translation in Aerotime.