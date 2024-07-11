Arizona Teen Finds Lost Pets Using Drone Technology

Combine an entrepreneurial Phoenix-area teenager with an FAR Part 107 drone operator’s license and the result is a lot of happy—and relieved—pet owners.

The story, as reported by a local television affiliate, goes back two years to when Maxence Pastore thought he could use his recreational drone to help find a missing cat he saw on a posted flyer. Two years later, with his commercial drone operator’s license in hand, Pastore is in business. “I save[d] up to get a more capable drone and that’s how I started,” he said. His company is called TRACC Pet Recovery, and it helps people in his area find their lost pets.

Pastore said he does most of his best work at night. “I don’t normally do my searches during the day because it’s so hot. What I’ll do is, I’ll get this one up in the sky at nighttime, and it has a thermal camera, so I’ll look for any heat signatures, like cats, dogs, anything moving, really.” TRACC Pet Recovery has already been successful at reuniting pets with their owners. “Once they realize that their dog [or cat] has been found, they get super emotional, and of course, happy,” he said.

Pastore has aspirations for expanding his business to include searches for humans. He told reporters, “I applied for some search and rescue groups. This drone is actually used by public safety for search and rescue, for the fire department and police. So I wanted to volunteer and help. But I’m just too young,” he said.