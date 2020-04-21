Arlington Fly-In Canceled

Another airshow has been canceled in light of the expected slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arlington Fly-In, held at the Arlington, Washington, airport and originally scheduled for Aug. 14-16, will not take place this year. It’ll be held Aug. 15-17, 2021.

“Due to the worldwide public safety and economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis, and to protect our guests and volunteers, the 2020 Arlington Fly-In is canceled,” the organizers said. “If you have purchased tickets for 2020, your passes will automatically roll-over to the 2021 event without any action on your part. This includes specific camping space assignments.” Refunds are available until Aug. 14, and there’s more information on the Fly-In’s FAQ page.

At this time, AirVenture in Oshkosh starting on July 20 is still officially a go. And while the U.S. military has canceled many of its shows through early summer, the Vectren Dayton Air Show, June 27-28, is also still currently a go.