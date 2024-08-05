Avgas Shortage Easing In Western Canada

An avgas shortage in Western Canada and parts of the Pacific Northwest is easing somewhat, but the company that supplies the fuel isn’t saying how much longer it will last. About a month ago, Imperial Oil’s Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, stopped making 100LL and it affected fuel sellers from Northern Ontario to the West Coast, including parts of Washington State. Most GA airports started restricting sales, sometimes to based aircraft. The company is also prioritizing deliveries to essential services like aerial firefighting aircraft that still use avgas (most are turboprop).

Last week the refinery said it had some fuel available for distribution but hasn’t resumed full production in Edmonton. It’s also not saying how much longer the “operational issue” behind the shortage will last. Numerous aviation businesses, including flight schools and skydive operations, reported they were at least partially grounded by the shortage. It also affected Angel Flight operations in southern British Columbia but didn’t ground the medical flights. Pilots divert to airports that have fuel and fill up there. “We are determined to keep the service going,” spokesman Brent Bidston told CBC News. The shortage has also driven up prices by about 35%.