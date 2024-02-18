Aviation Groups, Skydivers Oppose Part Of Reauthorization Bill

A contentious section of the latest version of the FAA Reauthorization bill has survived the Senate markup and seven organizations have written Congress urging it be scrapped at the conference committee stage. The Air Tour and Sport Parachuting Safety Act would require sightseeing businesses, including heritage flight operations at aviation museums, to operate under Part 135. They now operate under Part 91 through letters of authorization. It also requires recurrent training on terrain avoidance and weight and balance calculations and the installation of terrain warning devices. The letter says most of the small businesses engaged in those types of operations will not be able to afford the measures.
For skydiving operations it will require the FAA to form a rulemaking committee to write regulations that will require operators to overhaul engines and time-limited components strictly according to manufacturers’ recommended TBOs. It also would require recurrent training on weight and balance and on preflight inspections, emergency and recovery procedures and parachutist egress procedures for each type of aircraft flown.
The USPA is urging its members to contact their elected representatives to get the language removed. The USPA says the members should express “our deep concerns that the proposed requirements are not scalable and do not support a data-driven approach to enhancing safety for these segments of aviation.”
The contentious bill was added to the House reauthorization bill by Hawaiian Democratic congresswoman Jill Tokuda in response to a jump plane crash that killed 11 and also to a spate of air tour accidents in 2019 and 2020. It was cut from the House version of the bill but made it into the Senate version and an effort to have it removed at the Senate committee stage failed.
Canada treats skydiving operators as commercial aviation enterprises. Aircraft have to be maintained to commercial standards, pilots require annual training and a competency check, they have to have an approved operations manual etc etc.
Skydiving seems to be doing fine here and there doesn’t seem to be the kind of accidents that reflect an egregious lack of application of the most basic safe operating procedures.
No rules means a race to the bottom.
I would be interested on how much drop zones in Canada charge for a skydive, or even for a tandem skydive. I’m going to guess that the legal system in Canada is probably not as sue happy like it is in the US.
Did a little research on pricing of skydives between a drop zone I occasionally jump at and a drop zone in the Toronto area. A tandem in my local dz around $279. The dz in Canada tandem is 349 Canadian dollars. Experienced skydivers at my local dz pay $32 to 13500ft. In the Canada dz it is 49 Canadian. Since the US dollar has been devalued so much the difference is negligible. Both DZ’s use turbine planes to get to 13500agl. I guarantee if US skydivers had to pay $49 for a jump most US dz operators would never hear the end of complaints about pricing.
In my local area there are 3 skydive operators within a 30 minute drive. All 3 have had crashes in the past 3 years due to engine problems. I’m generally unfavorable to government regulation, however some of these operators run these planes to the ragged edge. One operator lost 2 182’s a few months apart.
Why does taking passengers on a one way trip instead of roundtrip exclude them from 135?
If the “Air Tour and Sport Parachuting Safety Act” is passed, skydivers will pay more, some skydiving operations will shut down, while others may attempt to survive independently or partner with Part 135 operators. Ah, IMO, air tours dragged skydiving into the political arena. Finito la comedia!
Anyone who thinks requiring pt135 type rules or mandating pt135 operations will make skydiving flight operations more safe is just kidding themselves. In the 24 years of pt135 and 4 different companies experience, and as an A+P, I have seen plenty of marginal things done with planes on a pt135 certificate. I have seen and dealt with some pilots who passed their pt135 check ride who had no business in an airplane. These proposed changes will do nothing but greatly increase cost of operating to the point of shutting down most drop zones that operate C182’s. If you mandate following manufacturer TBO’s on life limited items like engine rebuild times, how long before this rule would be applied throughout all pt 91 ops? Pt 135 has an insurance coverage requirement, something that for skydiving does not exist for piston airplanes, and on turbines does not cover the actual act of leaving the airplane on a skydive. That alone would shut down the entire industry. Also the FAA has neither the resources, expertise, or desire to regulate skydiving operations any more than they currently do. Can you imagine an FAA inspector giving a check ride in skydiving ops? They don’t even like giving check rides for what are now normal pt135 ops. Try getting an operations manual approved. Any VFR operation is last in priority as far as the FAA is concerned.
Don’t get me started on the worthless drug testing (pt135) or “TSA security” requirements!
I’m an FBO operator, and former skydiver.
Ask any Part 135 pilot or certificate holder if they think the added requirements for Part 135 add to safety.
Do the same for insurance operators–Part 135 costs are higher.
Ask yourself–“Which operations have the best accident records–Part 135 air taxi, or corporate operators?” Both operate the same type of airplanes–usually singles and twins under 12,500# gross weight–yet Part 91 corporate operators have a much better safety record–and insurance costs.
Ask any pilot–“would you rather work for a Part 135 or Part 91 operator?”
Ask any maintenance tech–“would you rather work on a Part 135 airplane, or a Part 91?”
I’ve run Part 135 operations–from singles to Jets. I also sell airplanes, and have potential buyers ask “can I put it on an air taxi certificate to help spread the fixed costs of the airplane?” I tell them “YES–but not here–we want nothing to do with Part 135!” I then give them a list of local Part 135 operators to contact–once they find out the true cost of 135 operations, they decline as well–either operating Part 91, or staying with a smaller aircraft.
It’s a sad commentary on our industry that so few aircraft operators or pilots do not want to participate in “Air Taxi” operations. If it was SAFER, and resulted in INCREASED USE OF THE AIRPLANE–WOULDN’T YOU THINK THERE WOULD BE A DEMAND FOR PART 135?
Yet another example of the old Canard that’s been around for more than the 62 years I’ve been flying–“I’m from the FAA, and I’m here to HELP!” (smile)
Matt W. Check your Canadian to US conversion. Canadian $49 is about $36 US.
I stand corrected. Didn’t realize the US dollar had gained that much vs Canadian currency.