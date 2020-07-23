Bahamas Closes Borders To U.S. Commercial Flights

The Bahamas has officially closed its borders to international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers from the United States due to a recent increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in both countries. Private flights and charters from the U.S. will still be permitted entry. The order, which went into effect on Wednesday, July 22, does not include travel from Canada, the U.K. or the European Union.

“Since opening borders to international travel on July 1, The Bahamas has unfortunately experienced a deterioration in conditions relative to COVID-19,” the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation said in a statement. “These restrictions have been put in place to protect the health and wellbeing of both residents and visitors, which remains of primary importance, and to prevent the spread of the virus throughout The Bahamas.”

All visitors to the Bahamas, regardless of country of origin, will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 10 days before the date of travel. According to the ministry, outgoing flights will be allowed to “accommodate any current visitors scheduled to return to the United States after Wednesday, July 22.” Nassau-based airline Bahamasair has also suspended flights to the U.S.