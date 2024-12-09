Grant Threats Prompt Van Nuys Lease Extension

Los Angeles City Council did an about face last week and approved a 25-year lease extension for a helicopter company at Van Nuys Airport. Last March, council bowed to public pressure and voted against giving Bonseph Helinet the extension, which was tied to a planned $25 million redevelopment of its existing facilities at the airport. But a staff report received recently by council said turning down the lease would jeopardize about $300 million in federal grants at LAX and other airports and Mayor Karen Bass said that would endanger projects vital to keeping the basin's airports in top shape, particularly with major events like the World Cup and Olympics coming in the next four years. "Our airports are entry points to our city for the entire world and we have to run them like it," she said in a statement before the vote.