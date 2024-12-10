All U.S. V-22 Osprey Tiltrotors Grounded Again

All U.S. military V-22 Osprey tiltrotors have “paused” operations in light of a part failure on an Air Force CV-22 during a training mission in New Mexico on November 20. The Osprey landed safely with no injuries to four crew members. The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps pause in operations comes just over a year after another Air Force CV-22 crashed in Japan killing all eight on board. Charles Spirtos, a Navy spokesperson, said, "The operational pause allows us to determine if any additional safety measures are necessary."

Neil Lobeda, a spokesman for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), which oversees the Osprey Joint Program Office, told Military.com, "Out of an abundance of caution, NAVAIR recommended an operational pause for all V-22 Osprey variants December 6, 2024. This decision comes following a recent precautionary landing of a CV-22.”