Nighttime Drone Sightings Have NJ Residents Uneasy

A flood of nighttime drone sightings over northern New Jersey has nearly every level of local law enforcement and government concerned and confused, but no one has been able to get satisfactory explanations. NBC News reported that New Jersey State Senator Jon Bramnick today proposed a limited state of emergency banning all drone flights until authorities are able to provide answers. NJ Governor Phil Murphy posted on social media that he has met with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Department of Homeland Security, the NJ State Police and members of the state congressional delegation to discuss “reported drone activity over parts of North and Central New Jersey.”

NBC New York reported today that Staten Island now appears to also be subjected to the ramp-up of drone activity. The initial New Jersey reports started appearing on neighborhood chat pages and local news sources the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Residents of some communities report seeing as many as 50 lighted drones hovering, crisscrossing or passing overhead on a given night.

This AVweb reporter has personally observed as many as five drones at a time from his front yard [about midway between Somerset Airport (KSMQ) and Morristown Airport (KMMU)], as well as while driving along highways in the vicinity. AVweb also asked Steven Parker, operator of KSMQ, if he had heard from any local pilots that they had observed drones that appeared threatening. He said he had not received any such reports. Parker also noted that if the drones were being operated in secret by truly bad actors, they would likely not be flying with their lights illuminated.

The FAA responded to an inquiry from AVweb about the drone activity and whether there should be any concern over hazards to air traffic:

“The FAA began receiving reports of drone activity near Morris County, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 18. At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published two Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

“Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the FAA.

“We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate. Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines up to $75,000. In addition, we can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.

“The agency works with local and federal law enforcement partners to educate them about how to respond to unsafe or unauthorized drone operations. FAA personnel in the 77 local Flight Standards District Offices (FSDO) across the country perform investigations and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement actions.”