Bell Opens Commercial Business Center

Bell Textron officially opened the doors to its new Bell Commercial Business Center (CBC) in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday. Approximately 600 Bell employees will work at the facility, which will house operations including Bell’s commercial programs, global sales and customer support and services. The Bell CBC is located in a former American Airlines building near both Bell’s headquarters and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“As we continue to expand our footprint in Fort Worth, it is important we create a space for our employees to innovate and think creatively,” said Michael Thacker, Bell executive vice president of commercial business and technology innovation. “Having a dedicated facility for Commercial Business will allow enhanced collaboration throughout the entire enterprise and support Bell’s vision to continue to advance the future of mobility and vertical flight.”

According to Bell, opening the CBC is one of a series of facility updates designed to accommodate for the growth that it expects to see from its participation in the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programs. Other FLRAA- and FARA-related expansions this year have included the unveiling a new Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC) in Fort Worth and the opening of a facility in Wichita, Kansas. Bell also says it has renovation plans for its Dallas headquarters.