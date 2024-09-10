New Starbucks CEO Raises Eyebrows With Jet Travel Deal

Starbucks is creating waves by allocating $250,000 per year for its new CEO Brian Niccol to commute from his home in Newport Beach, California, to company headquarters in Seattle in company aircraft. According to the company’s “offer letter” to the former Chipotle top executive, quoted in an article in Nation’s Restaurant News, and which was publicly submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, “You agree to commute from your residence to the company headquarters (and engage in other business travel) as is required to perform your duties and responsibilities.” The letter further provides that Niccol, who was recently named to the high-profile Starbucks CEO slot, will be eligible to use company aircraft (a pair of Gulfstream G550s) “up to a maximum amount of $250,000 per year, which amount will be based on the aggregate incremental cost to the company.” The quarter-million-dollar allowance also includes some personal travel, according to the offer letter.