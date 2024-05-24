Boeing’s Annual Safety Report Reveals Surge In Employee Safety Concerns

On Friday, Boeing announced a 500% increase in employee safety-related submissions for products and services in the first two months of 2024 compared to the previous year.

The surge was highlighted in Boeing’s annual safety report, released May 24. According to the manufacturer, the increase in submissions followed the Jan. 5 midair door blowout incident of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet. Since the event, Boeing has actively encouraged its employees to report any safety, quality, and compliance issues related to its products and services.

“We are entrusted with the safety of all those who fly on, use, operate and maintain our products. Our actions are focused on making further improvements to ensure safety, compliance and conformance of our products and services, without compromise,” said Mike Delaney, Boeing Chief Aerospace Safety Officer. “Our commitment is to never forget our responsibility to make sure every action and decision bring lasting improvements to the safety and quality of our products and services.”

Per Bloomberg, Boeing said it will convene representatives from the company, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union to review safety concerns employees have raised through its Speak Up program.

Additionally, Boeing is expected to submit a 90-day plan to the FAA in the coming week, outlining corrective actions to address quality control issues within its factories.