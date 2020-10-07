Boom Rolls Out XB-1 Supersonic Demonstrator

Boom Supersonic officially unveiled its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator in a live-streamed virtual roll-out event on Wednesday. Designed to demonstrate key technologies for Boom’s planned Overture supersonic commercial airliner, the XB-1 features a delta wing design, carbon composite airframe and forward vision system using a high-resolution video camera and cockpit display. The 71-foot-long aircraft is powered by three General Electric J85-15 engines.

“Boom continues to make progress towards our founding mission—making the world dramatically more accessible,” said Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl. “XB-1 is an important milestone towards the development of our commercial airliner, Overture, making sustainable supersonic flight mainstream and fostering human connection.”

According to Boom, the XB-1, which is expected to fly for the first time in 2021, will “undergo a 100% carbon-neutral flight test program.” The company plans to break ground on its Overture production facility in 2022 with the official roll-out of the model slated for 2025. Boom was founded in 2014.