Bosch Incubates Electric Startup

German startup Væridion is teaming up with Bosch to develop an all-electric nine-seat regional aircraft. The company says it hopes to have it in the air in six years. “Situated within Bosch Campus, Væridion will focus on developing, integrating, and testing high-voltage batteries aimed at creating a 100% electric 9-seater regional aircraft by 2030,” the company said in a news release.

The sleek high-wing will be developed in the tech-rich environment of Bosch’s at Holzkirchen, Germany, and have access to the talent and tools to bring the plane to life. “Væridion’s commitment to electric aviation aligns perfectly with our vision to foster innovation in aerospace technologies, including electric, hybrid, hydrogen, and fuel cell solutions,” said Bosch spokesman Jens Hoffman.