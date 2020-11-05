Bombardier Apprenticeship Program Earns U.S. Accreditation

The Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP) has received its official U.S. Department of Labor registration, the company announced on Wednesday. The two-year program, which was launched in 2019, is conducted in partnership with Texas State Technical College. According to Bombardier, BAAP supports Global 7500 wing manufacturing work at its U.S. Aerostructures facility in Red Oak, Texas.

“Achieving official accreditation from the U.S. Department of Labor is crucial as it enables us to increase our scope and search for the best talent available to grow the program – and in turn continue to ramp up Bombardier’s Global 7500 program,” said Bombardier Aviation executive vice president of operations and operational excellence Paul Sislian. “With more than 50 talented individuals currently being trained in the program, it underscores the importance of fueling the aerospace pipeline in the Red Oak region, bringing world-class training opportunities and cementing Bombardier Aviation into the community.”

In addition to practical and on-the-job training, BAAP includes a classroom learning component covering topics such as an introduction to health, safety and quality best practices and aircraft drawing and specification comprehension. Bombardier says it is looking to recruit an additional 100 students for BAAP over the next two years. As previously reported by AVweb, the Global 7500 business jet received its FAA certification in November 2018.