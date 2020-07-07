NBAA Launches BizAv Back To Work Initiative

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has launched a program designed to help its members and the business aviation industry at large recover from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the organization, the BizAv Back to Work initiative will focus on expanding NBAA’s existing employment services along with adding new employment-related resources and opportunities. Free services to be offered through the initiative include 30- or 60-day postings for member companies on the NBAA jobs board until Aug. 31, best-practice resumé reviews for job seekers and the ability to add a resumé to a searchable bank on the jobs board.

“Although COVID-19 has produced daunting challenges for our community, it is clear the people and companies in it are resilient, and ready to get back to work,” said NBAA president Ed Bolen. “This new initiative will put the resources in people’s hands to help employers find dedicated professionals, and help qualified individuals start or resume a business aviation career as quickly as possible.”

NBAA is also planning to host a virtual career fair on Aug. 12. In addition, the organization says it will be developing new content aimed at providing tips and tools for job seekers and those “wanting to be their best selves in their current position.” That content will appear in NBAA News Hour, NBAA Flight Plan, Business Aviation Insider and other NBAA channels.