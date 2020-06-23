Textron Delivers 250th Citation M2

Textron Aviation announced the delivery its 250th Cessna Citation M2 light jet last week. The aircraft went to Seattle, Washington-based Fast Rabbit Aviation. Introduced at the 2011 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention, the M2 flew for the first time in March 2012.

“The M2 is an ideal fit for operators in need of an agile aircraft with the power, range and speed to complete their mission with efficiency and comfort,” said Textron Aviation Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Scholl. “Today, when reliability, flexibility and value are more vital than ever before, we’re proud to reach this milestone and continue providing an aircraft that can support the operations of many dynamic organizations worldwide.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Cessna began deliveries of the Citation M2 in December 2013. The M2 has a top cruise speed of 404 knots, 1,550-nautical mile range and useful load of 3,810 pounds. The Williams FJ44-1AP-21-powered aircraft can seat up to seven passengers and comes equipped with Garmin G3000 avionics.