A pair of California Democratic senators have introduced a bill that would start banning the sale of 100LL at some of its busiest GA airports starting Jan. 1, 2026. The bill, introduced by Sen. Caroline Menjivar and Sen. Henry Stern at a streaming event at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, in the San Fernando Valley, two weeks ago, would end sales of 100LL at airports next to a “disadvantaged community” (California defines those areas in its Health and Safety Code) or next to a city with more than 700,000 people. Those definitions would cover much of the Los Angeles basin and areas of the San Francisco Bay area. In 2028, the ban would apply to airports next to an urban growth boundary (a development boundary that prevents urban sprawl). On Jan. 1, 2030, 100LL would be banned statewide.

If the law is enacted (It has already been referred to the State Senate’s transportation and judiciary committees) it would start the ban of 100LL four years ahead of the FAA’s timeline, which is aiming for 2030. It would also likely conflict with federal jurisdiction over airport management but Menjivar said the health and community impacts demand immediate action. She said California has always been at the forefront of environmental action and she said after her state enacts the ban, others will follow. “California needs to lead from the front,” she said. EAA reported last week that it was aware of the new bill and was planning to fight it.