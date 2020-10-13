CBP Gets Two More Special Mission King Airs

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency is set to get two more King Air-based “ground interdictions and air-to-air intercept” aircraft this year. Based on the King Air 350CER, the CBP’s new additions carry a slew of specialized sensors, including marine-search radar and a collection of “electro-optical and infrared sensors.”

“These two Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) aircraft will join a fleet of King Air 350 turboprops used to safeguard the United States as part of the coordinated application of AMO’s aviation and maritime law enforcement resources,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. “This represents the third and fourth Beechcraft King Air 350CER ordered for AMO in 2020. We are honored to provide these aircraft in support AMO’s mission of protecting the United States.”

The CBP has a wide range of vehicles for border enforcement, ranging from the Lockheed P-3 Orion to single-engine Cessnas; it also has access to Predator drones, rotorcraft including the Sikorsky UH-60, and some pretty fast boats.