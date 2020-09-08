Chinese “Long March” Booster Lands Near School

After launching a new satellite on Sept. 7, a Chinese Long March 4B rocket’s first stage was captured on its return to earth, narrowly missing a school in the process. The payload is said to have been the Gaofen 11, a so-called “Earth observation” satellite capable of capturing high-resolution images less than 3 feet across.

The Long March 4B’s propellant is hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide, which is the orange cloud seen in the amateur footage. China has three “in land” launch sites and reportedly allows spent boosters to come down on land, warning local inhabitants should evacuation become necessary.