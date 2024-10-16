Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Faces Closure

Discussions on the future of Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport have reignited following the release of two recent studies that suggest closing the airport could be economically beneficial for the city.

The two studies, released last month, outline options for closing the airport and consider potential redevelopment scenarios. Both reports highlight that most airport operations could be moved to other facilities, while general aviation traffic would likely shift to nearby airports. However, limited hangar space and availability for tenants remains a challenge.

“These studies are crucial in helping us understand the feasibility and potential benefits of transforming Burke Lakefront Airport into a space that better serves our community,” said Mayor Justin Bibb in a statement. “The findings have reinforced my long-held belief that closing Burke is both possible and economically advantageous for Cleveland.”

However, Bibb indicated that a decision on the airport’s future has not yet been made. Local officials will need to engage with stakeholders and submit detailed plans and justifications for any closure.

AOPA, a long-time advocate for the airport, expressed its concerns with plans to close the airport writing, “While the mayor may spin these reports as pathways for closure, the reality is these studies offer a gut check to the city of Cleveland, proving the airport is better left as an airport. There should be more investment in BKL from federal, state, and local sources to strengthen its economic viability for the city of Cleveland and the aeronautical users of the United States.”