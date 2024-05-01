‘Climate-Smart’ Corn-Based SAF Rules Defined

The Biden Administration has laid out rules for corn farmers to qualify for subsidies to supply feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The corn is now used to make ethanol, which is added to gasoline but the move to electric cars will diminish that market. Ethanol can be turned into Jet A, however, and will cut the carbon footprint of jet fuel. The administration is proposing subsidies from $1.25 to $1.75 a gallon for farmers but only if they meet some conditions.

The farmers will have to use of “climate-smart” farming practises including the use of approved fertilizers. The resulting fuel must cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half compared to Jet A made from fossil fuels. The measures were met with approval from the farm community but environmentalists are less enthusiastic. They are concerned a flood of ethanol-based SAF will hinder development of fuels that are even greener that the corn-based product.