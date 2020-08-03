Coming Soon: The ‘Semi-Professional Pilot’?

An opinion writer for Forbes has postulated that the future of the pilot trade is just that, “semi-professional” monitors of autonomous machines that actually discourage human intervention because we are so sloppy. In a column, Paul Kennard says humans are too imprecise to get the best performance and longevity out of aircraft systems and cost too much to train to fit the razor-thin margin world of modern low-cost air travel and he believes the burgeoning urban mobility industry provides the answer to both practical application and societal acceptance.
“The compromise then, perhaps, is the semi-professional pilot,” Kennard wrote. “One that never follows a conventional path to a qualification by learning how to fly ‘stick and rudder’ piston trainers, but instead does a zero flight time course in an urban air mobility platform simulator complex. In much the same way that Uber and the smartphone have undermined ‘the knowledge’ required by yellow cab drivers, automation and UAM will likely do the same to the aviation workplace.”
By way of example, Kennard points to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which splashed down successfully Sunday in precisely the right place at the exact time while two astronauts watched their fate unfold on high-resolution screens. They had the ability to step in if critical functions didn’t happen on schedule. Even their seats reclined automatically. He said the airlines and manufacturers are watching all this closely, particularly the urban air mobility industry. “Once UAM is proven, licensed and demonstrably safe, airlines will start asking for the some of their platforms to be similar. Future inter-city aircraft will take the UAM approach and scale it up,” he wrote.
Oh no, please, no. AI is not intelligent, there is no computer system in the world that has yet had an original thought, because they are not sentient! For all that humans make mistakes, what about all the millions of times that human sentience, skill and training has averted what could have developed into at least an ‘incident’, or at worst an accident? This is ignored. As a now retired computer systems engineer and programmer with over 40 years of experience, I do not want to see the day we completely hand over to non-sentient silicon. I honestly believe that in the cockpit of an aircraft, or the bridge of a ship, or the driving seat of a car there should be human sentience ultimately in control. Do we really have to dumb down the human race to the point where our machines have to do everything?
Flying an airplane doers NOT require even one “original thought.”
So, Capt. Al Haynes and the crew of United 232 didn’t have any original thoughts? How about Capt. Crespigny and four other flight deck crew, flying a nearly fully automated A380 Qantas 32, who successfully dealt with multiple (mathematically impossible to occur) system failures, and safely landed their crippled jet? THEN they had to deal with a major fuel leak near hot brakes, with an engine that couldn’t be secured. No original thought, eh?
Please re-read my comment.
I did not say that no crew-member ever has had an original thought.
I DID say “Flying an airplane does NOT require even one ‘original thought.’ ”
Your statement is misleading. I guess it depends on what you mean by original thought. I have 42 years in large airplanes (over 100,000 LBS.) and 29,000 hours. I never stopped studying. The goal was to learn from the mistakes of others so you don’t repeat them or it gives you insight to the emergency or malfunction you are dealing with. Many times I had to make decisions that were not addressed in the manual. But between the manuals and your systems knowledge and your copilot you would choose the best response. So I guess it depends on what you means by original thought.
The Boeing CST-100 test flight is proof that bad things can happen without a human in the loop. As Boeing claimed, if a human was on board, they would have fixed the problem then. As advanced as AI has gotten, it still can’t think creatively in situations that go beyond its programming.
“In much the same way that Uber and the smartphone have undermined ‘the knowledge’ required by yellow cab drivers” — well a yellow cab driver is still faster and more efficient in the big city than your average Uber “pilot”, and for the latter to get to the same proficiency it takes years just as well.
Please note:
Both (Yellow Cabs and Uber rideshare vehicles) rely upon human drivers.
One of the chief advantages of automation, is that there is no requirement for training or building experience.
Astronauts in capsules have always been mostly passengers. Recall the famous “Spam in a can” quote from “The Right Stuff”. Computers have always been in control of manned rockets. And really, once the launch is committed, the trajectory of the vehicle is set, although minor course deviations can have major consequences later on, which is why you need to have computers to keep on top of things. You still need to have well-trained people in control in case of an Apollo-13 like emergency, but in Space, it’s much better to let George do the driving.
Didn’t Sulley and Jeff end this argument?
The L1011 could Autoland and it was 1950’s technology. Airline pilots and business aviation pilots are in the cockpit to make the extremely hard decisions that computers cannot make. Do a hundred people die or a thousand?
Sulley knew almost instantly that they wouldn’t make it back to LGA and Tereboro. He knew if he tried the likelihood of hitting a building with hundreds of people was high. How? Countless hours flying, training and talking to other pilots about similar scenarios.
Smaller decisions similar in complexity like this happen everyday at the airlines. Most of the time the passengers don’t even know.
Don’t get me started with the idea of someone hacking into the airplanes computer system and taking control.
How about the mechanical problems. Currently, airlines are allowed to takeoff with some systems not working because the pilot IS the backup system.(MEL and CDL) Again, numerous times a day without the passengers knowing.
Will pilotless commercial flying happen? Probably, but I bet very few current professional pilots would ride on one.
The difference between Sully and a properly designed autonomous control system?
The electronics could do what Sully did – at night and in zero-zero weather conditions.
Yars, I must respectfully disagree. Again, Sully knew by instinct that he could not make Teterboro or any other field, and he knew that a turn back to KLGA was out of the question. He also realized that both engines went in spite of what the EICAS told them.
All of which an autonomous control system could – and would – do, in a matter of nanoseconds.
That’s the main problem with autonomy – bad data can produce bad results. MCAS isn’t autonomy, but it’s an example of how a computerized system that is being fed bad data can do something unintended (and there are other examples too). Sure, you can write work-arounds so that the system uses multiple inputs and cross-checks them, but there’s still the possibility that you’ll make assumptions about certain data never being invalid and yet it still happens.
Of course, human pilots can make stupid decisions too (AF447 as an example), but many of the recent examples are really cases of poor training. But at least the legal system is set up to deal with humans. Who would be to blame for a automated airliner crash?
The electronics WILL ONLY do what they’ve been told (programed) to do, yars. If the fault logic process that Sully used could be translated into strings of “1”‘s and “0”‘s, Sully’s stricken aircraft would have done the same thing, but likely landed farther along the river due to more precise control of all the variables. UNFORTUNATELY, software development at that level is horrendously expensive given the probability of it happening. Multiply by every other possible scenario and it’s more cost effective to walk, or take a sailboat.
My vote, keep at least one properly trained live body as the first to arrive at the scene, with the electronics ultimately obeying said live body.
YARS: About 95% of Sully and Jeff’s electronics had failed.
It was decided long before Sully and Jeff, but was not recorded for all to see, the B767 out of fuel, the pilots dead sticking it onto a drag strip.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gimli_Glider
But it’s coming anyway, starting with freighters, moving to passenger aircraft. The airlines can make lots more money by putting passengers where pilots used to sit (and not paying pilots). The big question is where does one get the money to buy a ticket when AI has taken over all the jobs?
AI is the wrong way to do autonomous aircraft control.
YARS You are free to build your autonomous airplane and let your wife and children ride around in it.
Ironic that you use this as an example. They ran out of fuel because they miscalculated the fuel added because a fuel system totalizer defect was deferred. Woops.
One only has to look back at the famous 777 landing in San Francisco where two experienced pilots watched while their aircraft captured an ILS with a NOTAM’d out glideslope,finally noticed the aircraft appeared to be too low,and then waited for the auto-throttles to correct. In that case,the pilots were “semi-professional and didn’t do as well as a 500 hour private pilot would have done. Still remember how someone in the media called the two pilots Wi Tu Lo and Sum Ting Wong,and got hammered for it.
Those guys were not pilots, they were passengers dressed in pilot suits, kind of like the Air France “pilot” who held the stick (sidestick) full back until they crashed into the Atlantic.
This is not correct. The ILS system for that runway was INOP. They botched a visual approach.
Uh, exactly what rating does Paul Kennard have, and, uh, how many hours as PIC???
I would echo what many others here have, in that we are sadly already there, especially in regards to most foreign carriers. Good stick and rudder skills are the purview of a minority of today’s commercial pilots.
Then there is …..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malaysia_Airlines_Flight_370
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germanwings_Flight_9525
