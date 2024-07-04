Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Spoiled In-Flight Meals

A Delta Air Lines flight en route to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in New York City after several passengers became ill from spoiled in-flight meals.

According to reports, Flight 136 departed from Detroit, Michigan before landing at John F. Kennedy Airport around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after being advised by medical experts to divert. There were 277 passengers on board.

Upon landing, medics were on standby and treated 14 passengers and 10 flight crew members, who all declined to receive medical attention, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

In a statement, Delta noted, “This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

Delta’s Food Safety team is investigating the incident.